Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while inaugurating the state government's 11th Chintan Shibir at Somnath, highlighted the event's role as a catalyst for advancing Gujarat's significant progress on the global stage. He described it as a platform for inclusive and thoughtful reflection.

According to a government release, the Chief Minister stressed that public welfare and service remain the core principles of the government, with everyone--from the smallest employee to the highest-ranking minister--working tirelessly to achieve these objectives.

He pointed out that the three-day Chintan Shibir would serve as a space for collective brainstorming to enhance and successfully implement various initiatives.

He remarked that in a democracy, when representatives, officials, and karma yogis collaborate with a sense of familial unity, remarkable outcomes are possible, as demonstrated during natural disasters like cyclones. Drawing from this, the Chief Minister emphasised that fostering teamwork and a spirit of unity for public welfare embodies the true essence of the Chintan Shibir.

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of introspection in personal life, encouraging participants to develop the habit of daily reflection on their work. He stated that such practices could bring positive changes to speech, behaviour, methods, and work, benefiting both individuals and society.

CM Patel urged ministers and officials to use the three-day Chintan Shibir as an opportunity to ensure a robust system of good governance, aiming to prevent challenges and dilemmas for the public. He encouraged officers to take ownership of their departmental responsibilities, commit to public service, and sustain the systems established during the Shibir. He emphasised the need to respond to public grievances with humility and discretion, even if immediate solutions are not feasible.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of ministers and officers in elevating the tradition of Chintan Shibir, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to new heights.

In his address, State Chief Secretary Raj Kumar noted that the Chintan Shibir is taking place during Amrit Kaal. He stressed that contemplation is a continuous process and aligning purpose with action makes tasks more rewarding and results-oriented. He called on participants to adopt karmayog as the foundation for development and underscored the importance of bringing insights from the Shibir to the grassroots level. This, he said, is essential for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and achieving Viksit Gujarat under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Raj Kumar also highlighted the introduction of a new aspect of "Learning Experiences" in the 11th Chintan Shibir, emphasising that enhanced local participation and leadership are key to achieving the goals.

Principal Secretary of the Administrative Reforms Department, Harit Shukla, outlined the agenda for the three-day Chintan Shibir and extended a warm welcome to the participants. He noted that the initiative, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, promotes goal-oriented thinking, which has been instrumental in the successful implementation of various state schemes.

At the inauguration of the 11th Chintan Shibir, Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, other state ministers, Chief Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Dr Hasmukh Adhia, Additional Chief Secretaries, department heads, District Collectors, District Development Officers, and senior officials were present, the release stated. (ANI)

