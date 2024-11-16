Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 16 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday visited the Gurudwara Gobind Dham in Thaltej, Ahmedabad, on Friday on the auspicious occasion of the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

He offered respects to Guru Granth Sahib and participated in the kirtan on the occasion. The Sikh families of Ahmedabad city gathered with great faith and enthusiasm to celebrate this momentous occasion.

In a post on X, CM Patel said that he was "blessed" to join the Sikh families in kirtan on the occasion.

"The basic principles of Sikhism like love, brotherhood, truthfulness, remembrance of God, Kirtan inspire mankind to lead a meaningful life. Today, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, the founder of Sikhism, got the opportunity to participate in the festival and satsang organized at Thaltej Gurdwara, Ahmedabad. Blessed to join Sikh families in kirtan by having devotional darshan of Guru Granth Sahib in an atmosphere of faith," CM Patel said.

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda paid obeisance at a Gurudwara in Thane, Maharashtra on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Jayanti.

"Today, on the occasion of the 555th Prakash Parv of the first Guru and founder of Sikhism, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I got the privilege of paying obeisance and receiving blessings at Gurudwara Shri Dashmesh Darbar in Thane, Maharashtra. On this occasion, we prayed to Waheguru Ji for the progress, prosperity and welfare of the country. Satnam Shri Waheguru!" JP Nadda posted on X.

Every year, the auspicious occasion is held on the full moon date of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima. Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day.

Guru Nanak Dev, who had been devoted to the Divine since boyhood, was a man of peace who spent his entire life promoting equality and tolerance. He was born in 1469 in the village of Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, today known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Pakistan.

On Gurpurab, prayers are held in Gurdwaras throughout the day. The many components of the festival continue until late at night when devotees indulge in the langar. (ANI)

