Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 13 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Wildlife Care Centre in Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, as part of the state-wide Karuna Abhiyan initiative to rescue and treat birds injured by kite strings during the Uttarayan festival from 10 to 20 January 2024.

During the visit, the CM inspected the centre's activities and viewed a wildlife photography exhibition. The CM also launched the 'Snake Rescue App' and released the book Karuna Abhiyan, prepared by the state forest department, according to an official release by the CMO.

Additionally, he participated in the 'Karuna Abhiyan - 2025 Signature' campaign.

Dr A P Singh Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of the Forest Force defined the Karuna Abhiyan as an exceptional initiative to rescue injured birds during the Uttarayan festival, under the guidance of the CM.

"He noted that thousands of birds have been saved during this campaign (being conducted from the 10th to the 20th of January) with the support of the Animal Husbandry Department, Forest Department, Municipal Corporations, and various voluntary organisations," the statement added.

Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibhaben Jain, MLAs, Councillors, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, Principal Secretary of the State Forest and Environment Department Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation Sandeep Kumar, Ahmedabad District Collector Praveena D K, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Jaipal Singh, Ahmedabad Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr Priyanka Gehlot, Forest Department officers, representatives of organizations involved in the Karuna Abhiyan, volunteers, and students were present.

The statewide Karuna Abhiyan is aimed at preventing injuries to stray birds and animals from kite strings during the Uttarayan festival, which is being held from January 10-20, 2025.

To provide timely and appropriate treatment for injured birds across the state, the Forest Department has introduced WhatsApp number 8320002000 and the 1926 helpline.

"By sending a 'Hi' message to this number, a link will be shared, offering details of district-wise bird treatment centres. In addition, the Animal Husbandry Department operates the number 1962 to help in saving stray animals and birds," read the statement.

Karuna Abhiyan 2025 involves around 600 veterinary doctors and more than 8,000 volunteers. The Animal Husbandry Department, Forest Department, and various charitable organizations have set up over 1,000 treatment centres across the state, including 865 animal hospitals, 34 veterinary polyclinics, 27 branch animal hospitals, 587 mobile animal hospitals, and 37 Karuna Animal Ambulances, according to the statement.

"These facilities will remain operational, even during holidays, with all necessary equipment for treating injured animals and birds. Thanks to this compassionate initiative by the state government, over 97,200 animals and birds have been rescued across Gujarat in the last eight years, with more than 31,400 animals and over 65,700 birds receiving proper treatment" the statement mentioned.

Under Karuna Abhiyan, more than 13,800 animals and birds were rescued statewide last year, including over 4,400 animals and more than 9,300 birds.

This campaign, focused on protecting vulnerable animals during festivals like Uttarayan, has become a major initiative in Gujarat. In the past eight years, the highest number of rescued and treated animals and birds came from Ahmedabad district (about 17,600), followed by Surat district (over 13,300), Vadodara district (over 10,700), Rajkot district (over 8,300), Anand district (over 6,800), and Junagadh district (over 6,100). What started as an ideal model in Gujarat has now become a nationwide example of compassion. (ANI)

