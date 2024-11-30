Gujarat Science City is crucial in advancing science education and innovation(Photo/ANI)

Ahmedabad/Patan, (Gujarat) [India], November 30 (ANI): From aiding disaster rescue to playing badminton and dancing, robots are redefining possibilities.

Tech enthusiasts explore the cutting-edge world of robotics at regional science centres across Gujarat, discovering how innovation is shaping the future.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal Update: Cyclonic Storm Induced Rains Cause Heavy Inundation, People Park Vehicles on Flyovers.

Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad is a state-driven initiative to foster curiosity and promote scientific awareness.

This vibrant hub features interactive exhibits, live demos, and immersive experiences for all ages.

Also Read | Sabrina Krasniqi Suicide-Murder Case: US Model Shoots Husband to Death, Later Dies by Suicide in Florida.

Key attractions include the robotics gallery, energy park, hall of science, IMAX 3D theatre, and fish tunnel, offering hands-on learning in robotics, space, and environmental science.

Gujarat Science City is crucial in advancing science education and innovation.

Dr Narottam Sahoo, advisor and member secretary, Gujarat Council on Science & Technology said, "When Narendra Modi ji was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he clearly identified science, technology, and innovation as key drivers for development. To achieve this, Gujarat Science City was developed, where scientific temperament will be nurtured, starting with children and extending to community members, women in villages, and rural labourers. This has become a hub for fostering such an environment. Now, it has become the best science centre in the world".

To promote science, the Gujarat government has launched an initiative to establish District Science Centers across the state.

Currently, 33 centres are operational under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Four regional centres in Pattan, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, and Rajkot are seeing significant footfall, with four more under construction in Vadodara, Surat, Jamnagar, and Junagadh.

These centres are enhancing students' skills and preparing them for national and international competitions, fostering a culture of innovation and scientific excellence.

Bhavesh Joshi, a visitor and student said, "I learned that robots can be fun and fascinating. I also learned how space works and had a great experience with robots at Science City. Robots, technology, space, and science are all amazing fields. I want to become an astronomer when I grow up".

Another student visitor, Krishnavi said, "By coming here, I learned many things about science. In the Robotics Gallery, I got to know the history of robots. We went to the Hall of Science, where we saw the mechanism of rockets".

Nature Parks at Science Centres provide an eco-friendly space focused on environmental conservation.

They feature dinosaur displays, allowing visitors to explore the prehistoric world.

The parks also raise awareness about biodiversity, climate change, and environmental protection, offering a peaceful, educational experience for all ages.

These initiatives at Gujarat's Regional Science Centres are transforming science education, bridging the gap between theory and practice, and fostering a scientifically enlightened society. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)