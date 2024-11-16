Karnal (Haryana) [India], November 16 (ANI): A thick layer of smog engulfed Karnal on Saturday resulting in minimal visibility.

The AQI of Karnal was recorded as 283 categorized as 'poor' as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Newborns in Jhansi Medical College Fire, Says 'Heart-Wrenching Incident, Every Possible Effort Being Made for Relief and Rescue'.

A resident said that the visibility level and smog trouble started three days ago.

"The visibility and smog started around three days ago. Today, it has increased a lot. It could also be due to the stubble burning that has been taking place," the resident said speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of 4.2 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Mahesana; No Casualties or Loss of Property Reported.

Meanwhile, in Agra, a dense layer of fog blanketed the UNESCO World Heritage site Taj Mahal making the monument less visible to the public as compared to the last two days.

The city's air quality was recorded as 'moderate' and measured as 148 as per the Central Pollution Control Board at 8 a.m.

A visitor who came to visit complained that the monument was barely visible. Speaking to ANI, the visitor said "I had come here from Gurgaon for the weekend. However, the Taj Mahal is barely visible and we cannot see it."

Another visitor Ankit said that during his last visit, the monument was visible however with the changing weather conditions, visibility levels were dropping down.

"I came here from Delhi to visit the Taj. However, there is no visibility. Last year, around the same time, the visibility was better," he said.

In the national capital Delhi, the air quality continued to remain a concern as the AQI came under the 'severe' category posing serious health threats including respiratory issues, eye irritation, and increased risk of cardiovascular problems.

A dense layer of smog enveloped the city of Delhi and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 406 as of 8 am on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Drone visuals taken at 6.45 am show a blanket of smog covering the entire area near All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)