Bhubaneswar, Apr 23 (PTI) Normal life was severely affected in western Odisha on Wednesday as heatwave conditions swept across 10 districts, with Jharsuguda recording the highest temperature in the state at 45.4 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As many as 16 places across the state, mostly in the western region, recorded temperature at or above 40 degree Celsius, it added.

In response to the extreme heat, the government declared summer vacations for both government and private schools starting Wednesday.

The industrial town of Jharsuguda ranked as the third hottest place in the country, following Brahmapuri (45.6) and Chandrapur (45.5) in Maharashtra, the IMD said.

Jharsuguda was followed by Titlagarh (44), Sambalpur and Boudh (at 43.8 each), Bolangir (43.7), Sundergarh and Hirakud at (43.4 each), Sonepur (43.2), Angul (42.9), Bhawanipatna (42.5), Talcher and Rourkela (42.4), Bargarh (42.2), Nuapada (42), Paralakhemundi (41) and Baripada (40.2).

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.6 degrees each.

In the 10 districts of western Odisha including Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundergarh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sonepur and Angul, people mostly remained indoors due to the scorching heat.

Meanwhile, the IMD in its bulltin said the state will continue to experience severe heat wave, heatwave, hot and humid and warm night conditions till April 26.

During this period, day temperatures may soar to 43 degree Celsius in Jharsuguda, Angul, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Bargarh, weathermen said.

For Thursday, the IMD issued an Orange Alert (Be Prepared) for severe heatwave conditions in Jharsuguda, and heatwave conditions in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, and Bargarh.

Additionally, warm night conditions are expected in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, and Balangir, while low-intensity heatwave conditions may occur in Kalahandi, Nuapada, Deogarh, and Angul.

Several coastal and central districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, and Dhenkanal will experience hot and humid weather, the IMD added.

