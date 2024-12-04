Aizawl, Dec 4 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 1 crore was seized in Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said in a statement on Wednesday.

During a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department, 152 gram of heroin was seized from Zote village, it said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Hyderabad: Second Biggest Quake of 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Telangana's Mulugu in 55 Years, Tremors Felt in Andhra Pradesh.

In another operation, the Assam Rifles seized 8,000 kg of smuggled areca nuts worth Rs 56 lakh in Ngur village on Tuesday, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)