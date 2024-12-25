Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth centenary.

Speaking on this occasion, he acknowledged Vajpayee's deep connection with the state of Himachal Pradesh and his contributions to the nation.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a very old and cherished bond with Himachal Pradesh. He often visited Preeni village and had a profound love for nature. He was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and worked as a statesman throughout his political career," CM Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister emphasised Vajpayee's efforts in strengthening the BJP and RSS ideologies, noting his pivotal role in the early days of the party. Sukhu said, "Under his leadership, the BJP managed to secure victories for two MPs, solidifying the party's foundation. Despite political differences, Vajpayee Ji maintained good relations with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. His representation of India at the United Nations during Congress rule at the Centre showcased his dedication to upholding the nation's dignity."

Highlighting Vajpayee's legacy as a leader, Sukhu added, "He was forthright and clear in his approach. Whether it was the 13-day government, the 13-month government, or his full term as Prime Minister, he always spoke his mind and worked tirelessly for the country. His contributions will forever remain in the hearts of every Indian."

CM Sukhu departed for Bengaluru to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. Discussing the agenda for his trip, he said, "I am going to Bengaluru to participate in the Congress Working Committee meeting. Following this, I will meet with Union Ministers and government representatives to discuss federal issues concerning Himachal Pradesh. If appointments are arranged, I also plan to attend the pre-budget meeting in January and raise issues related to our state."

He highlighted critical concerns, including revenue and financial challenges faced by Himachal Pradesh. "Baddi is known as a pharma hub, yet we are not receiving GST shares adequately. From 2022, we have been deprived of around Rs2,500 to Rs3,000 crore in GST. Revenue deficit grants have also been withheld, and our borrowing limits have been capped," he explained.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism about resolving these matters through federal cooperation.

"After implementing OPS (Old Pension Scheme), we have charted a direction for the state. I am happy that all our MLAs and cabinet members are united in these efforts. If financial aid and support come from the Centre, it will be a positive step. I will continue to raise these issues in the coming days," he stated. (ANI)

