Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced the elevation of Dibrugarh to a full-fledged city and the second capital of Assam, stating that the decision is backed by "solid groundwork" aimed at improving Ease of Living and connectivity.

Sarma, in a post on X, said, "Our announcement to upgrade Dibrugarh as a full-fledged city and transform it as Assam's second capital is backed by solid ground work to ensure Ease of Living and connectivity."

Earlier in the day, the Assam CM also laid the foundation stones for four major flyovers in the city, spanning a total of 4.4 km, worth Rs 377 crores.

In a tweet on the occasion of Republic Day, the Chief Minister reflected on the journey of Dibrugarh, which has undergone important changes over the years. "Once shrouded in curfews and boycotts, Dibrugarh today stands proudly as the center of Republic Day celebrations in Assam. This remarkable journey reflects the strength of the world's greatest Republic Bharat," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sarma on the final day of his two-nation trip to Japan for Advantage Assam Roadshow, continued with his exchanges with industry leaders to woo them with Assam's safe environment, investor-friendly policies and customised incentives.

Sarma began his day by meeting Takeshi Okubo from Tokyo Electron, a leading player in the semiconductor ecosystem. Their cutting-edge machines are used to develop chips. Sarma invited them to expand their base in Assam's Electronic City, the press release from Assam's Chief Minister Office said.

Sarma also held a fruitful meeting with Yoshiaki Asakura, Vice President and Executive Officer of Yokogawa Electric Corporation and discussed about their current operations in Assam which they are undertaking with Numaligarh Refinery Ltd and Indian Oil.

The Assam CM also urged them to expand their operations further to supplement Assam's robust energy sector. The Chief Minister thereafter called upon, Akiko Ikuina, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of Japan and had a cordial interaction with her regarding opportunities for Indian and Assam's youths in Japan. (ANI)

