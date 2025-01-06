New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid obeisance to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary (also called Prakash Parv) at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national capital on Monday.

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee President, Harmeet Singh Kalka demanded the release of 'Bandi Singhs,' who have been jailed for over three decades, after HM Shah's visit to the gurudwara.

"On the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, HM arrived here and paid obeisance...Sikhs have a demand that our 'Bandi Singhs' who are in jail for 30-32 years be sympathetically contemplated by the Government regarding their release and there should be no politics over it. We have demanded the same," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar nd Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also paid their obeisance to Guru Gobind Singh at the Takhat Shri Harimandir in Patna today.

Governor Khan extended the wishes to the people of Bihar on this occasion, calling the gurudwara a 'source of inspiration to do sewa.'

"I extend best wishes to the people of Bihar and the nation on the occasion of Prakash Parv Mahotsav of Guru Gobind Singh. This place is a source of inspiration for all of us and it inspires us to do sewa," he told ANI.

He further demanded that the government should consider renaming Indira Gandhi International Airport to Guru Teg Bahadur airport as a tribute, and also name a university after him too.

"We have also spoken about renaming Indira Gandhi International Airport after Guru Teg Bahadur...I think this will be a small tribute to him...It has also been demanded to name one of the universities, being opened in Delhi, after Guru Teg Bahadur," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

Taking to social media X, the PM wrote in a post "I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. His thoughts inspire us to create a progressive, prosperous and compassionate society."

January 6 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. The 10th Sikh Guru gave the world the Khalsa Panth and is known for his ethics. (ANI)

