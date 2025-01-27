Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, visited the ashram of Swami Avdheshanand Giri in Prayagraj on Monday.

Shah was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as they met Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati Ji Maharaj at the Maha Kumbh.

Amit Shah also paid obeisance to Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj and other saints at the Maha Kumbh.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Shah and CM Yogi, accompanied by saints from various maths, temples, and Akharas, took a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam, amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.

Guided by the saint community, the leaders participated in the ritual, with holy water from the River Ganga sprinkled on them as part of the traditional puja-archana, according to an official release.

Following the holy dip, both the Home Minister and Chief Minister performed a special puja and participated in the Sangam Aarti at the site.

Joining Amit Shah in the sacred rituals were his wife Sonal Shah, son Jai Shah, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters, making it a family occasion steeped in spirituality.

On this significant occasion, CM Yogi presented a Kumbh Kalash to the Home Minister as a gesture of tradition and respect.

The saint community honoured the Home Minister with garlands, sandalwood paste, and a tilak, further marking the sanctity of the moment.

Amit Shah and CM Yogi, dressed in saffron attire, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, accompanied by prominent saints including Juna Peethadheeshwar Avdheshanand, Niranjani Peethadheeshwar Kailashanand, Akhada Parishad President Ravindra Puri, and Baba Ramdev.

The saints performed the Vedic rituals, sprinkling the sacred Sangam water on the Home Minister. Following this, the Home Minister offered 'Arghya' to the Sun.

The Tirtha purohits then conducted a special puja for both the Home Minister and the Chief Minister at the Sangam site, culminating in a grand Sangam Aarti. The chants of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati echoed across the holy site, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

The youngest members of the Shah family also received blessings from the saints, with Chief Minister Yogi sharing a lighthearted moment with the children.

Amid the resonating chants of Har Har Mahadev, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath bowed in devotion to River Ganga and Lord Bhaskar.

After taking a holy dip in the Sangam, Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi performed prayers and worship amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras and shlokas.

Following the worship, a grand Sangam Aarti was conducted, with the Home Minister's entire family, including his wife, son, and daughter-in-law, participating in the rituals. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later presented a silver Kumbh Kalash to the Home Minister before they proceeded to Akshay Vat.

Earlier, the Home Minister and CM Yogi arrived at the VIP Ghat in Arail, where they boarded a cruise to the Sangam. The leaders paid obeisance to River Ganga, fed Siberian birds, and held a special discussion on Maha Kumbh arrangements with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand, Mahant Hari Giri, and Mahant Prem Giri in a private room on the cruise.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 130 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). Key bathing dates of the Maha Kumbh include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

