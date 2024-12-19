Kendrapara (Odisha), Dec 19 (PTI) Nearly 30 students and some teachers of a government-run high school were injured in Kendrapara district on Thursday after a swarm of honeybees attacked them.

The incident happened on the premises of the school, in the Derabish block of the district, during the annual function.

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result 2024 OUT at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Airforce Agniveervayu Result Declared, Know How To Check.

The bees had erected a two-feet-long hive in a tree on the school premises.

A troop of monkeys ransacked the hive, after which the bees went berserk, a teacher of the school said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Dharavi's Upper-Floor Residents Included in Slum Rehabilitation Authority Scheme.

The children, injured after being stung by bees, were admitted to a community health centre (CHC) at Derabish.

All of them were stable after medical attention, the inspector of Derabish police station, Kishore Tarai, said.

The annual function was suspended due to the incident, the teacher said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)