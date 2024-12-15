Shimla, Dec 15 (PTI) The minimum temperature rose by three to five degrees Celsius in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, even as intense cold wave conditions gripped the lower hills with the weather remaining dry on Sunday.

State capital Shimla was the warmest during night, recording a minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius, 6.5 degrees above normal, while Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest at minus 10.6 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Assam TET Admit Card 2024 Out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Assam Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Shimla's adjoining tourist resorts Kufri and Narkanda recorded minimum temperature at 9.8 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Una in the lower hills recorded a low of 0.2 degree Celsius, followed by Sundernagar at 0.6 degree Celsius.

The local MeT office on Sunday issued a yellow warning of cold wave at isolated places in the lower hills and plain areas till Thursday, besides dry weather in the state over the next seven days.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Winter Session To Begin From December 16, 5-Day Session Likely To Witness Stormy Scenes; CM Yogi Adityanath Seeks Cooperation of All Parties.

The cold wave conditions would prevail in Una, Hamirpur, Bilapsur and parts of Kangra district, the Met department said.

There was no significant change in maximum temperature with Solan emerging the hottest during day at 24.7 degrees Celsius, and Shimla recording a high of 19 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, the post monsoon rain deficit from October 1 to December 15 was 96 per cent, as the state received 2.3 mm of rain against a normal rainfall of 59 mm.

The rain deficit was 100 per cent in Chamba, 99 per cent in Sirmaur, Bilapsur and Kullu, 97 per cent in Kangra and Solan, 96 per cent in Shimla, 94 per cent in Lahaul and Spiti, 93 per cent in Kinnaur and Hamirpur, 92 per cent in Mandi, and 77 per cent in Una district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)