Imphal, Jan 20 (PTI) Arms and ammunition were recovered in restive Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Monday.

The recovery was made from the Lunkhongjang Ridges in the New Keithelmanbi police station area, they said.

Among the arms seized were a 7.62 mm sniper rifle, five 9 mm pistols with magazines, two SBBL guns, two 36 hand grenades, several rounds of ammunition, two stun shells and a tear smoke shell, they added.

