Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday gave instructions to implement the State Cyber Security Project with full capacity.

As per the Chief Minister Office (CMO), Chief Minister Fadnavis reviewed the plan of the Home Department for the next 100 days at the Sahyadri Guest House today.

CM Fadnavis said that artificial intelligence-based governance, risk and compliance should be done under the Cyber Security Project. "New posts should be created for the Anti-Narcotics Task Force. The work of setting up new armed posts in Naxal-affected districts in anti-Naxal activities should be accelerated and a draft of Maharashtra Prison Regulations should be prepared on the lines of the Central Government," CM Fadnavis suggested.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Iqbal Singh Chahal said that computerization of all the experimental schools under the Directorate of Judicial Assistant Scientific Laboratories is underway. The first phase of this project has been completed. This includes computerization of five experimental schools in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik and a data center for the project has been set up at the Regional Judicial Assistant Scientific Laboratory.

On this, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that laboratories in Amravati, Kolhapur, Nanded, Thane, Dhule, Solapur, Ratnagiri, Chandrapur should be computerized.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of State for Home (Rural) Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, Minister of State for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikas Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Iqbal Singh Chahal, Additional Chief Secretary O P Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashwini Bhide, Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Shrikar Pardeshi, and senior officials.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Chief Minister announced that the state government is implementing a security system for the safety of the Mantralaya, the secretariat.

"We are creating a security system for the safety of the Mantralaya... Under this, every person who comes to the Mantralay will be given a pass. When the person leaves, he/she will have to return the pass," CM Fadnavis told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

He further said that just like Aadhaar is a unique ID, it has been decided to create an ID for work. "A unique ID will be created for each work," he said.

Maharashtra CM said that the E-cabinet will be started for the e-movement of Cabinet files. (ANI)

