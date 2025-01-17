New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the "Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025" and said that the large number of people coming to the Expo shows how positivity is there regarding the future of mobility in India. He also added that India's automotive industry is both fantastic and future-ready.

Addressing the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, PM Modi said, "In the next 5 to 6 days, a large number of people will come here, and many new vehicles will also be launched. This shows how much positivity there is regarding the future of mobility in India. India's automotive industry is both fantastic and future-ready."

On the occasion PM Modi also remembered Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki and expressed confidence that the legacy of both will will continue to inspire the entire mobility sector of Country.

"In such a large event for India's auto sector, today I will also remember Ratan Tata ji and Osamu Suzuki. Both of these great individuals have made a huge contribution to fulfilling the dreams of India's middle class and to the growth of India's auto sector. I am confident that the legacy of Ratan Tata ji and Osamu Suzuki ji will continue to inspire the entire mobility sector of India," PM Modi said.

"Today's India is full of aspirations and youth energy, and these aspirations are clearly visible in India's automotive industry. Over the past few years, India's auto industry has grown by about 12 per cent. Following the mantra of 'Make in India, Make for the World,' exports are also increasing. There are countries whose total population is less than the number of vehicles seen in India each year. With around 25 million vehicles sold annually, it shows how demand is steadily increasing in India. This is why when it comes to the future of mobility, India is seen with such high hopes," PM Modi said.

The PM said that India was working on a mobility system that can reduce its import bill of fossil fuels.

"We are working on a mobility system which can support economy and ecology. A system which can reduce our bill on the import of fossil fuels. Therefore, today, India is focusing on the development of Green Technology, EVs, Hydrogen Fuel and Biofuels," the PM said.

"Make in India initiative has played a huge role in the development of auto industry. Make in India initiative has got a push from the PLI scheme. The PLI Scheme has helped in the sales of more than Rs 2.25 lakh crore. This scheme has created more than 1.5 lakh direct jobs in auto sector," he said.

The theme for Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is "Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain." This vision aims to foster collaboration and innovation across the automotive and mobility sector, emphasizing sustainable and cutting-edge technological advancements.

The Expo is being held from January 17-22, across three separate venues: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi and India Expo Center and Mart, Greater Noida.

The Expo will host over 9 concurrent shows, 20+ conferences and pavilions. In addition, the Expo will also feature state sessions to showcase policies and initiatives in the mobility sector to enable collaboration between industry and regional levels.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 aims to unite the entire mobility value chain under one umbrella.

This year's expo will have a special emphasis on global significance with participation from across the globe as exhibitors and visitors. It is an industry-led and government-supported initiative and is being coordinated by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India with the joint support of various industry bodies and partner organizations. (ANI)

