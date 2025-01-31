Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) India's forex reserves increased USD 5.574 billion to USD 629.557 billion in the week ended January 24, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped USD 1.888 billion to USD 623.983 billion.

The reserves have been on a declining trend for the last few weeks, and the drop has been attributed to revaluation, along with forex market interventions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to help reduce volatilities in the rupee.

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September.

For the week ended January 24, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased USD 4.758 billion to USD 537.891 billion, as per the RBI data.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased USD 704 million to USD 69.651 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up USD 79 million to USD 17.861 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up USD 33 million to USD 4.154 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

