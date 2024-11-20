New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) on Wednesday is all set to develop the 'Maha Kumbh Gram' and IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj, in time for the Mahakumbh 2025.

This project aims to offer a unique blend of luxury accommodation and cultural immersion, designed to enhance the spiritual experience of visitors during one of India's most significant religious events, according to the press release.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, IRCTC said that Maha Kumbh Gram and IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj will be a transformative addition to the pilgrimage and tourism landscape, combining luxury accommodation and a cultural immersive experience in a way that celebrates India's spiritual diversity, adding, to which he said, "Our objective is to provide an accessible, comfortable, and enriching experience for all visitors."

The Mahakumbh Gram Tent City shall be patronised through direct bookings as well as IRCTC tourists availing of the rail tour packages, Bharat Gaurav trains, etc.

Rahul Himalian, Director (Tourism & Marketing), IRCTC, said that Maha Kumbh Gram Tent City at Prayag Raj will offer deluxe and premium camps equipped with modern amenities to ensure a high level of comfort for guests, providing a premium experience amidst the spiritual ambience of Mahakumbh 2025.

Key Features of Maha Kumbh Gram, IRCTC Tent City Prayagraj are deluxe tents, premium tents, round-the-clock security, fire-resistant tents, buffet catering services for guests in comfortable dining halls, medical support, shuttle service to attractions and bathing areas, eco-friendly battery-operated carts for easy mobility, daily cultural performances and spiritual discourses by celebrities and eminent personalities, facility for Yoga/spa/biking, executive lounge near river banks for inhouse guests with eateries and washrooms, etc.

The tariff begins at Rs 6,000 plus applicable taxes per person per night on double occupancy, inclusive of breakfast. More information is available on official website. (ANI)

