Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 28 (ANI): In a significant move to combat Drug abuse, Anantnag Police have attached property worth Rs 2 crores under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reinforcing their ongoing efforts against drug peddling networks, as per a press release.

Police in Srigufwara, Anantnag seized a double-story residential house along with one Kanal of land, valued at Rs 2 crore, belonging to Mohammad Amin Malik, son of Ghulam Rasool Malik, a resident of Kanalwan. Malik, a habitual offender, was involved in case FIR No. 113/2021 at PS Srigufwara, where a substantial quantity of narcotic substances was recovered, the release added on Wednesday.

Also Read | No Waqf Bill in Winter Session of Parliament, Joint Committee to Seek Term Extension to Consult More Stakeholders.

This decisive action underscores Anantnag Police's unwavering commitment to eradicating the drug menace and dismantling the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking. Utilising the provisions of the NDPS Act to attach properties linked to criminal activities sends a strong message, acting as a deterrent for those involved in the illegal drug trade.

Anantnag Police remain dedicated to fostering a drug-free society and will continue to take strict measures against individuals and groups engaged in narcotics trafficking.

Also Read | Nuh Shocker: Man Booked for Raping 6-Year-Old Daughter Multiple Times, Accused Flees Home After His Wife Caught Him Red-Handed.

Earlier, continuing its action against drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir, Baramulla Police attached multiple properties (double-storied residential houses at Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar, Tipper, Trailer, and a four-wheeler) worth Rs 1.72 crore, said police in a statement on Saturday.

The properties belong to a notorious drug peddler Rafiq Ahmad Khan alias Rafi Rafa son of Gh Hassan resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, district Baramulla.

The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked with case FIR nr 134/2016 u/s 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of PS Boniyar.

The properties were identified as illegally acquired during an investigation conducted by police. The properties were acquired from the illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)