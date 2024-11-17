Ladakh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Border Roads Organization (BRO) carried out a snow clearance operation at Zojila Pass on Sunday following heavy snowfall to restore access and ensure safe travel in the region.

Visuals showed a BRO truck carrying out snow-clearing operations at Zojila Pass, following yesterday's snowfall.

Earlier on Saturday, the Machil sector in Kupwara district received fresh snowfall, further enhancing the picturesque beauty of the region.

The snowfall amplified the scenic charm of this remote area, attracting tourists to its stunning landscapes.

The trees, laden with snow, appear as if sculpted by nature, gracefully bending under the weight of the snow.

The crisp and fresh air in the mountains and valleys took on a majestic aura, while frozen rivers and streams added to the serene stillness of the scene.

The upper reaches of Bandipora, including border areas of Gurez, Tulail and Kanzalwan were also covered under a white sheet of snow as snowfall continued in the region.

The snow formed a white blanket over cars, and trucks, camouflaged in the wintry scene.

The charm of a snow-covered region lies not only in its visual appeal but also in the tranquil atmosphere it creates, offering a sense of solitude, wonder, and the timeless beauty of nature. (ANI)

