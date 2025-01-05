Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 5 (ANI): The residents of Thannmandi tehsil in Rajouri district have a reason to celebrate with the inauguration of a new Primary Health Centre (PHC) building. The old PHC building, which was congested and outdated, has been replaced with a state-of-the-art facility.

Dr Sageer Anjum, Zonal Medical Officer told ANI, "We faced a lot of difficulties in the old building as it was a congested area. Here the patient flow is very high. It is a PHC. The working area was restricted. There are a lot of facilities in the newly shifted building."

"Ultrasound is being conducted every Thursday. There is a dental section, and an X-ray unit is functional. Every facility is available here," he added.

The new three-story building is equipped with modern facilities, including digital X-ray, ultrasound, and blood testing services. The hospital has been shifted to the new building, offering 24-hour service to the local population.

Located in the hilly and remote tehsil of Thannmandi, part of the Pirpanchal range, the hospital serves as a critical healthcare facility for the residents. The tehsil experiences heavy snowfall, making it challenging for patients to access medical services in Rajouri.

The hospital's strategic location is also significant, as it lies on the Mughal Road, which connects Poonch to Rajouri. The road also leads to the famous shrine of Shahdara Sharif, making the hospital an essential stopover for pilgrims and travellers.

With an average of 200 outpatient department (OPD) patients visiting the hospital daily, the facility is providing much-needed healthcare services to the local population. Before the establishment of the new PHC, patients had to travel to Rajouri to access advanced medical facilities, which often proved to be a daunting task.

The new PHC building is a testament to the government's commitment to providing quality healthcare services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in remote and inaccessible areas. (ANI)

Fazal Hussain, a local, told ANI, "We had a small hospital here. There were a lot of difficulties. But today we have a hospital equipped with a good staff. We are being looked after very well."

Naseem Akthar female Multipurpose Health worker told ANI, "I am posted here. I am deputed in the immunisation section. Vaccines ranging from zero doses are administered to the children. We vaccine the child at birth" (ANI)

