Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting on overall security and development in the Jammu region on Sunday.

"Chaired a high-level meeting of senior officials of Civil Administration, J&K Police, and DCs, SSPs of Jammu Division to review the progress of development projects and security situation in the region," informed LG Manoj Sinha in a post on X.

The meeting was attended by senior police officials and administrative officers.

Earlier on Tuesday, ADGP Jammu Zone, IPS Anand Jain, conducted a comprehensive review of operational preparedness in Basantgarh, Udhampur district, in light of the recent security developments.

The visit focused on evaluating the readiness and effectiveness of the local forces in addressing emerging threats and ensuring the safety of residents.

According to the officials, during the review, ADGP Anand Jain inspected the Basantgarh Police Station and met with officers from various units, including the Special Operations Group (SOG) team, to discuss ongoing security measures.

He also assessed available equipment, resources, and training levels. IPS Anand Jain also emphasised the need for round-the-clock vigilance, proactive intelligence gathering, and swift response strategies to counter potential security challenges in the area. (ANI)

