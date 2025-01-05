Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed grief over the death of four people in a road accident near Sanyas area in the Kishtwar district of J-K.

In a condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones".

Two other people, including the driver, have been reported missing. Rescue operations were launched immediately upon receiving the information.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to social media X and said that he was in touch with the Kishtwar District Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan and was receiving updates about the accident.

"Got in touch with DC Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan immediately after receiving the report of a road accident at Sanyas in the Paddar area.5 persons were travelling in the vehicle. Rescue teams have been put into action. I am regularly receiving the updates," the post read.

The Union Minister offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

"Saddened to learn just now that 4 of the passengers travelling in the vehicle have been found dead on the spot. Two other persons, including the driver, are not traced as yet. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti," the post further read. (ANI)

