Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 19 (ANI): National Conference Additional General Secretary and former minister, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, paid a visit in Udhampur near Jakhani on Sunday, where he met with the National Conference leaders and activists.

Speaking to mediapersons afterwards, Sadhotra said that there needs to be patience regarding the implementation of the electoral promises, noting that NC has only been in power for two and a half months. Sadhotra assured that all promises made during elections will be fulfilled.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: President Droupadi Murmu, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Likely To Attend Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking on the issues of free gas cylinders and 200 units of free electricity, Sadhotra stated that these initiatives are currently being worked on by the government and will be implemented soon.

Asked about Article 370, he highlighted that the National Conference was the first party to bring a resolution in the state cabinet calling for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's previous status. He emphasised that the National Conference continues to work towards its commitments and has maintained the trust of the people. They assured that the party will continue to work with this trust going forward.

Also Read | FMGE December 2024 Results Declared: Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Result Out at natboard.edu.in, Know Steps To Check.

Sadhotra expressed condolences for the 16 lives lost in Budhal, Rajouri, and commented on the government's response to the incident. He noted that the health minister had already visited the area and that a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to investigate the cause of these deaths. He added that the government is actively working on addressing the situation through these measures and also assured that anybody found guilty will be punished.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team led by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to investigate the causes of unexplained deaths in three incidents reported over the past six weeks in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)