Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached the properties of three absconding terrorists currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the Rajouri district, officials said.

The attached land, measuring 7 kanals and 15 marlas, belongs to Khadim Hussain of Kandi, Muneer Hussain of Gakhrote, and Mohd Shabir of Panjnara, they said.

"The properties of terrorists involved in anti-national activities and operating from across the border (PoJK) have been attached under the jurisdiction of Kotranka," a police official said.

The estimated value of the land is Rs 18.5 lakh. The attachment was carried out following an order from the court in Kotranka, the official said.

The operation was executed by a joint team of police and civil administration led by Superintendent of Police Wajahat Hussain.

