Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 4 (ANI): Indian Railways successfully conducted a trial run of the highly anticipated train service on the Katra-Banihal section including the Chenab Bridge of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project ahead of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inspection.

This trial run marks a major step towards the operationalization of this crucial rail corridor, aimed at enhancing connectivity and fostering socio-economic development in the region.

Chief Administrative Officer Sandeep Gupta said, "This is not the first trial. On the 7th and 8th, Commissioner Railway Safety has a safety inspection. In the same inspection of the Katra Reasi section, a trial would be conducted from Banihal to Katra with a train speed of 110 km/h. Today a trial was done from Banihal to Katra and Katra to Banihal using WAP 7 electric loco. Trials are going on. Commissioner Railway Safety would do an inspection on 7th and give a report on 8th after that he would give a report. Tracks have been joined and all works are over."

The trial run was conducted with a focus on assessing track stability, signalling systems, safety infrastructure, and overall operational readiness. The train traversed the challenging Katra-Banihal stretch, navigating tunnels, viaducts, and high-altitude terrains with precision and efficiency.

The Katra-Banihal section is a vital link in the USBRL project, bridging the gap between the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley. Known for its complex topography and engineering marvels, the section features the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, along with several state-of-the-art tunnels and cutting-edge safety features.

With the successful trial run, Indian Railways moved closer to its goal of providing seamless train connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, facilitating easier movement for passengers and goods, and contributing to the region's growth and integration with the national mainstream.

The final CRS inspection is expected to take place on Jan 7, 8, 2025, after which regular train services will be operation. (ANI)

