Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums in Srinagar organized an insightful workshop and training session on Friday focused on the conservation and preservation of heritage buildings and monuments on the occasion of Heritage Week. This workshop gathered representatives engineers, nodal officers from various government departments.

The workshop aimed to equip attendees with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively preserve the heritage buildings and monuments scattered throughout Kashmir. With its unique history and architectural diversity, the region's heritage is invaluable, making the need for preservation all the more critical.

Expert speakers from various fields took the stage to guide the participants through the intricacies of conservation techniques.

They shared best practices, innovative approaches, and the challenges often faced in heritage preservation. Topics covered included the identification of materials used in historical structures, understanding the significance of traditional construction methods, and implementing sustainable conservation practices that respect both the architecture and the environment.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said, "In the ongoing Heritage Week we today covered how DPRs should be framed. For us both development and heritage both are important. Here we have to examine when administrative approval should be given. There is a sanctity of everything. The Archaeology department has also taken a good initiative."

He said that peace is a prerequisite of development, "We have to bring peace. The support of local people in bringing peace is unparalleled in recent times and this is the only solution and we have to progress on it."

Director, Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K Kuldeep Krishan Sidha said that the Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums in Jammu and Kashmir is celebrating World Heritage Week from Nov 19 to 25.

"It will include workshops, essay writing competition, panel discussions. The facilities for senior citizens and achievers, orphans we have kept visit for them in the monuments. We have taken the initiative to appoint nodal officers from every districts to work on conservation, preservation and restoration. Earlier workshop was held in Jammu on Nov 20," he said.

During interactive sessions, participants had the opportunity to engage in discussions, share experiences, and brainstorm solutions to common challenges encountered in their respective departments. The emphasis on collaboration highlighted the importance of a united approach to heritage preservation, fostering a sense of responsibility among all stakeholders.

This workshop was a significant step toward ensuring that the stories embedded in Kashmir's heritage buildings and monuments continue to inspire and educate future generations. (ANI)

