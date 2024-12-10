Patna (Bihar) [India], December 10 (ANI): JDU leaders launched a sharp attack on RJD chief Lalu Yadav's derogatory remark on CM Nitish Kumar's Mahila Samvad yatra.

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary has strongly condemned Lalu Yadav's recent comments, saying they are an attack on Bihar's dignity.

Chaudhary expressed shock that someone like Lalu Yadav, who has seven daughters and many women leaders in his party, would use such language.

"The usage of such language from a person like Lalu Yadav is an attack on the dignity of Bihar. It shows how much envy and jealousy they have towards Nitish Kumar. He ( Lalu Yadav) has 7 daughters, there are so many woman leaders in RJD, does it suit him to have such a mentality?... Using such language for half the population is a sign of political bankruptcy. He should apologise to the women of the country..," he said.

JD(U) MP and Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan said, "Lalu Yadav is known for mockery. He did it for 15 years so he thinks it is all that there is... Nitish Kumar does not need a certificate from Lalu Yadav. There is no comparison between them."

Similarly, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary questioned Lalu Prasad's mental health, stating that while his physical health issues are well-known, his recent comments suggest he may also be mentally unwell and in need of treatment.

"Lalu Prasad's statement is extremely unfortunate. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is going to have a conversation with the women of Bihar and the type of words Lalu Prasad has used, we knew that he is physically ill but now we can say that he is also mentally ill... He needs to be treated..."

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha said, "Such language does not suit a person sitting in a constitutional position. These people have defamed Bihar... Bihar wants to be free from such people..."

On Tuesday, RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav while speaking to reporters took a swipe at CM Nitish Kumar's Mahila Samvad yatra, commenting that the CM is attending yatra to ogle at women (Nayan sekne ja rhe hai).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Mahila Samvad Yatra,' is scheduled to begin on December 15. (ANI)

