Ranchi, Jun 28 (PTI) Jharkhand cabinet on Friday gave its nod to a healthcare scheme for those people who have been deprived of the benefits of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, an official said.

The Mukhya Mantri Abua Swasth Suraksha Yojana will benefit 33.44 lakh people, and provide health cover of Rs 15 lakh per family per year, she said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Budget 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Calls Budget 'Empty Promises', Seeks White Paper on MahaYuti's Two Years.

The scheme was approved during a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren.

"A card will be given to the beneficiaries under the scheme," Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: 8th CPC Proposal Submitted to Govt, Significant Hike in DA, Salary and Pension on Cards; Key Details Here.

Around 28 lakh people get benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state. Initially, these 33.44 lakh people were left out, but the earlier BJP government in the state decided to include them as well in Ayushman Bharat by funding the premium from its own resources, an official said.

Each family gets Rs 5 lakh per year coverage in Ayushman Bharat. Under the state's new scheme, the coverage has been increased to Rs 15 lakh, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)