India News | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Pays Tribute to Kharsawan Massacre Victims

Seraikela Kharsawan (Jharkhand) [India], January 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid homage to the victims of the Kharsawan massacre of 1948, underlining the sacrifices of the tribal community in preserving their identity and rights.
Speaking at the memorial site, Soren said, "We are paying our respects to the martyrs who fought to protect their identity."
"This is a historical place of Jharkhand. This martyr's place in Kharsawan has the history of the tribal community, the struggle of our ancestors... how aware and active they have been about their struggle for their rights," the Jharkhand CM added.
Highlighting the legacy of the tribal community's resistance, Soren remarked, "When people had not dreamt of the country's independence, since then their attachment towards nature and the history of the tribal community."
Soren expressed deep respect for the sacrifices of tribal people, noting the importance of remembering their struggles. "I feel that this day has been celebrated for 77 years, and even today we have our respect for these martyrs and the tribal people of this place, in order to preserve their identity, their rights, and their struggle," he said.
He also stated that the memorials in Kharsawan serve not onl