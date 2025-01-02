India News | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Pays Tribute to Kharsawan Massacre Victims

Seraikela Kharsawan (Jharkhand) [India], January 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid homage to the victims of the Kharsawan massacre of 1948, underlining the sacrifices of the tribal community in preserving their identity and rights.

Speaking at the memorial site, Soren said, "We are paying our respects to the martyrs who fought to protect their identity."

"This is a historical place of Jharkhand. This martyr's place in Kharsawan has the history of the tribal community, the struggle of our ancestors... how aware and active they have been about their struggle for their rights," the Jharkhand CM added.

Highlighting the legacy of the tribal community's resistance, Soren remarked, "When people had not dreamt of the country's independence, since then their attachment towards nature and the history of the tribal community."

Soren expressed deep respect for the sacrifices of tribal people, noting the importance of remembering their struggles. "I feel that this day has been celebrated for 77 years, and even today we have our respect for these martyrs and the tribal people of this place, in order to preserve their identity, their rights, and their struggle," he said.

He also stated that the memorials in Kharsawan serve not only as reminders of the past but also as inspiration for the future. "We are proud of how great men lived on our beaches, and it is because of their struggle that we are alive here today," Soren added.

The Chief Minister then highlighted the importance of honouring the martyrs. "We have been gathering here on a large scale for 23 years every year, and we will move forward with more strength, strengthening our respect for our martyrs," he said.

