Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], December 14 (ANI): As many as five people were killed in a road accident at the Bokaro-Ramgarh National highway in Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near the Dantu village of Bokaro district.

Also Read | Election Commission Quiet on How 75-Lakh Votes Spiked Post-Polling Hours in Maharashtra, Claims Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar.

A total of eight people sustained injuries in the accident, out of which five were brought dead in the hospital, according to the hospital authorities.

"There were about eight people (in the accident), out of which five people were brought dead here," Dr Sweety Bhagat, the Medical officer at the Community health centre told reporters.

Also Read | Fake Call Centre Busted: Noida Police Bust Illegal Call Centre in Sector 63, Arrest 76 People in Email Fraud Scheme.

One other person sustained heavy injuries and is in critical condition. The person was referred to another hospital, the doctor said.

Two other people, one girl child and a woman reportedly had no serious injuries.

"One of the persons' situation was badly injured and referred to another hospital. Two other people, one child and woman, were okay," the doctor said.

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)