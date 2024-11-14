New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on President Droupadi Murmu in Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.

The visit marks a significant meeting as the union territory has been marred with multiple terror attacks, and disruption in the J-K assembly with the demands of starting a dialogue on Article 370.

CM Abdullah on November 9 emphasised the importance of coordination between the government and law enforcement in normalizing the situation in the union territory.

He assured citizens that his administration's agenda prioritizes their needs, including electricity, gas cylinders, and ration scale increases. Abdullah vowed to initiate a new era of development and peace.

The J-K CM stated that his government's agenda will be decided by the people of J-K. He emphasised that the situation in the union territory cannot be normalised in a vacuum and that the government and the administration of the J-K Lieutenant Governor are working in close coordination.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also emphasised that it is his intention to start a new era of development in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora.

Earlier, on November 9, based on specific intelligence regarding presence of terrorists, a joint Operation launched by the Army and JK Police in general area Rajpura, Sopore, Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Troops effectively retaliated. One terrorist was neutralised by the security forces. (ANI)

