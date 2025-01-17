Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Sealdah court is likely to pronounce its judgment on January 18 in the rape and murder case of an RG Kar doctor. The incident has shocked the nation and the victim's family, who continue to seek justice for their daughter.

The father of the deceased doctor expressed hope for a fair judgment, stating, "We will get a good judgement after the court looks at and considers everything...The DNA report established the presence of others as well (other accused)...We are moving courts, one matter is sub-judice before the High Court and another has come before the Supreme Court, it has been listed."

The family remains committed to ensuring justice is served, stating they are willing to pursue the case wherever necessary. "We want true justice for my daughter. We will go wherever we need to," the father added.

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.

In November last year, the CBI filed a chargesheet concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The chargesheet named Sandip Ghosh and others, including Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for their involvement in financial misconduct. This investigation was initiated following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

In addition to the corruption case, Sandip Ghosh faced questioning regarding the murder case. As part of the probe, the CBI conducted polygraph tests on him.

A delay in filing the chargesheet resulted in bail being granted to the accused, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh. (ANI)

