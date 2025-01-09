Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) The West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum on Thursday organised a rally in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim of the R G Kar Medical College rape and murder case.

The forum expressed dissatisfaction with the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) progress in the probe, stating that only one accused, Sanjay Roy, has been charged so far.

Roy was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the medic's body was found in the seminar room of the state-run medical college.

The protesting doctors, who marched from College Square to Shyambazar, asserted that the crime could not have been committed by a single individual and called for the arrest of others involved in it.

Some 700 doctors participated at the rally today, one of its leaders Aniket Mahato said.

The rally coincided with the conclusion of the trial in the case at Sealdah court. The additional district and sessions judge announced that the verdict would be delivered on January 18.

The CBI, which took over the investigation from Kolkata Police following an order by the Calcutta High Court, has sought the death penalty for Roy, who is charged with the heinous crime.

The victim's parents have maintained that others were involved in the crime and expressed hope that they would also face trial.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage and a series of protests by junior doctors across Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim and improved security measures at government hospitals.

