Lucknow, Jan 17 (PTI) A Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation, which attended the screening of actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' here on Friday, expressed dissatisfaction with the film and stated that it failed to showcase the struggles of the Samajwadi movement.

'Emergency' is directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, who also essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the biographical period drama.

The film opened in theatres on Friday.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and and Uttar Pradesh legislative council member Rajendra Chaudhary said the film failed to showcase the struggles of the Samajwadi movement.

"I would like to tell the ruling party to see this movie. They should see what misuse of power can lead to," Chaudhary told PTI Videos.

"The people who are in power today must not forget that power changes its hands. One should respect democracy and stop misusing the power given to them. Those who fought for the country's freedom and then in the Emergency should be respected. The country will never forget people, who arbitrarily used the power handed over to them," he said.

When asked about the movie, Chaudhary said, "I do not fully agree with the film, but I do admit that the country had faced the emergency, they were oppressed, people were jailed and even I was in jail."

"I say that it was a declared emergency but sometimes such things happened even in undeclared emergency and we must avoid it," he added in a veiled attack on the BJP-led government.

After watching the movie, the SP delegation came out carrying the book 'Emergency' along with official government gazettes.

The delegation included SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand, Ashutosh Verma, Juhi Singh, former city vice-president Naveen Dhawan, Madhukar, Daddan Khan, Gyaneshwar Prasad Pandey and Devendra Singh Yadav "Jeetu" among others.

