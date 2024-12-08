Sandur (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad has hailed the state's progress, stating that it has emerged as a leader in economic growth, recording an impressive 10 per cent GDP growth compared to the national average of 8.2 per cent.

Speaking at a voter appreciation event in Sandur, Lad credited this achievement to the state's welfare programs under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's leadership.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches Winter Char Dham Yatra, Performs Puja at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.

Highlighting Karnataka's progress between 2013 and 2018, Lad noted that the state was a leader in tax collection and economic development.

He said the "Five Guarantees" and other welfare schemes have played a key role in driving growth. "These programs have greatly contributed to our success, helping Karnataka achieve around 51 per cent GDP growth during this period," Lad said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Special Session: 106 Legislators-Elect Take Oath As MLA.

The minister further stated that the state has spent Rs 60,000 crore on the Five Guarantees, which have strengthened economic inclusion and supported underprivileged communities. He cited initiatives like mid-day meals, Anganwadi services, widow pensions, and old-age pensions as examples.

He further said that the state has provided interest-free loans to farmers of up to Rs 3 lakh, allocated Rs 9.5 crore for this purpose, and waived farm loans worth Rs 8,165 crore. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities have received loan waivers and grants totalling Rs 80,000 crore, while gram panchayats have been allotted Rs 3,700 crore. Under the Ashraya housing scheme, Rs 2,633 crore has been allocated, and more than Rs 18,000 crore was spent between 2013 and 2018 to assist the poor.

Lad also highlighted his party's contributions while in power at the Center, including a Rs 72,000 crore farm loan waiver and job creation in over 26,000 villages across the country.

"These welfare initiatives have not only driven Karnataka's growth but also set a strong example for inclusive development across India," Lad said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)