Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): A huge cache of cash, jewellery, watches and monuments have been recovered during the raids that were conducted by Karnataka Lokayukta earlier today.

The state's anti-corruption agency was conducting raids at several places spread across three districts in the state on Thursday. The raids were conducted in Kolar, Bengaluru City and Mandya districts in connection with four cases registered with the agency against officials of various departments.

Around 25 places belonging to officers were raided and records were checked by the Karnataka Lokayukta.

In Chikkaballapur, raids were conducted against Krishnaveni MC, Senior Geologist in the Department of Mines and Geology and in Mandya, it was conducted against Mahesh, MD Kaveri Neeravai Nigama in Surface Water Data Centre Bengaluru.

The officials who were raided include NK Thippe Swamy, Director of Town and Country Planning and Mohan K, Excise Superintendent in Bengaluru City.

Earlier in July, Karnataka Lokayukta, conducted multiple raids at several places spread across six units or districts in the state against 12 state officials.

The Lokayukta raided the residences of six officials in Bangalore city, two officials in Bangalore Rural District and two officials in Shimoga district and one officer each in Yadagiri and Tumkur. Fifty-four places belonging to officers were raided.

The officials who were raided include Additional Director of Industries and Commerce Department CT Muddu Kumar, Project Director of Yojana Nirdarshakaru Balawanth, Senior Veterinary Officer R Siddappa, Municipal Commissioner of Hebbagodi CMC K Narasimha Murthy, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax Ramesh Kumar and several other officials.

The Karnataka Lokayukta, an anti-corruption body of the state that investigates and reports on corruption, maladministration, and other grievances related to public servants. (ANI)

