Kaushambi (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) The offices of the Superintendent of Police and the Circle Officer of Sirathu were awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certificate for meeting international standards and excellent performance, a senior officer said Sunday.

In a post on X in Hindi, the Kaushambi Police on Sunday said, "The Superintendent of Police office and the Circle Officer, Sirathu, office were awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certificate for meeting international standards and excellent performance."

Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the SP office has been recognised for meeting international standards for administration, surveillance, maintaining law and order, timely redressal of public grievances and prevention and investigation of crime.

The office of Circle Officer Sirathu has been recognised for maintaining law and order by effective use of resources, investigation of Scheduled Caste/Tribe Act, dowry death, corruption and staff grievances and excellent performance in public hearing.

The SP said "receiving this certificate has boosted the morale of our employees but along with it our responsibilities have also increased".

