Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 10 (ANI): The first phase of the local body elections across seven districts in Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 70.9 per cent on Tuesday.

According to officials, district-wise figures showed Thiruvananthapuram at 67.4 per cent, Kollam at 70.36 per cent, Pathanamthitta at 66.78 per cent, Alappuzha at 73.76 per cent, Kottayam at 70.94 per cent, Idukki at 71.77 per cent, and Ernakulam topping the list at 74.58 per cent. Polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm.

State Election Commissioner A Shajahan said the first phase was progressing smoothly across the seven districts. "It's a peaceful polling process that has been going on at every polling station. The first phase of polling is being held in 7 districts. The state election commission has made all the arrangements for a peaceful polling process. We are hopeful for a good voter turnout," SEC Shajahan told ANI.

However, polling in Vizhinjam under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation was stopped after a candidate died shortly before voting began.

"In Vizhinjam, a municipality in Trivandrum, polling was to be done in 10 polling stations, but due to the demise of a candidate right before the commencement of polls, we had to discontinue the polling process there. The commission will freshly notify the election, and polling will be held accordingly," he said.

Elections are being held in 1,199 of the state's 1,200 local bodies on December 9 and 11. Counting will take place on December 13. The second phase of polling will be held on December 11.

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Union Minister George Kurian and Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan were among the early voters.

The State Election Commission said on Sunday that 75,643 candidates are contesting for 23,576 wards across Kerala. The election is being held in two phases, covering 11,168 wards in the first phase and 12,408 wards in the second. Officials said all arrangements, including the distribution of Electronic Voting Machines and polling materials, were completed in advance.

Of the 1,199 local bodies in Kerala where elections are being held this year in two phases, 595 local bodies with 11,168 wards, 8,310 wards in 471 grama panchayats, 1,090 wards in 75 block panchayats, 164 wards in seven district panchayats, 1,371 wards in 39 municipalities and 233 wards in three Corporations- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kochi. (ANI)

