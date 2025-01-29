Wayanad (Kerala) [India], January 29 (ANI): Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday paid a visit to the house of a woman, who was attacked and killed by a tiger in Pancharakolli last week.

Priyanka Gandhi said that there is a need to work together to be able to provide safety and a reasonable sense of confidence amongst the people here because such situations are recurrent. She further added that she would raise the issue in Parliament to seek help.

"We should all work together to be able to provide safety and a reasonable sense of confidence amongst the people here because this is being faced again and again. It is not just Radha; 3 other people have also been affected by this just in the last month. In this area particularly, there are a lot of problems. We are working towards finding a reasonable solution that safeguards human lives," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while speaking to the media.

"Radha's family felt that they wanted more locals involved as watchmen; they felt that the local community has a much better understanding of the forest and animals and they would be able to help and I agree with them... The funds that are coming from the centre and state are inadequate; they need much more funding to do the mitigation properly. I will raise this matter in the Parliament and with whoever I can raise this issue with," she added.

The Wayanad MP and Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal, also held a meeting with district officials over the same and discussed the potential solutions.

"Wayanad MP and Congress General Secretary Smt. @priyankagandhiji and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) Shri @kcvenugopalmp met with district officials at the Collectorate in Wayanad to address the urgent issue of wildlife-human conflict. They discussed potential solutions and also sought suggestions from the family of the late Smt. Radha, who was tragically killed in a recent tiger attack. Speaking to the media, Priyanka ji has reiterated her commitment to raising this pressing issue in the Parliament and other relevant forums and finding sustainable solutions," the Congress party posted on X.

Notably, a tiger that had been on the loose in Kerala's Wayanad district was found dead in the forest near Mananthavady on Monday.

The Forest Department confirmed that it was the same 7-year-old female tiger that had attacked and killed a woman, Radha, in Pancharakolli last week, sparking widespread panic in the region. (ANI)

