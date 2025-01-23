Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI) Kerala hosted panel discussions on deep tech, biotechnology, and e-governance on Thursday at the India Pavilion of the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

According to an official release here, these discussions brought to focus Kerala's significant contributions to India's initiatives in deep-tech innovation, particularly in healthcare, space technology, and artificial intelligence.

Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan addressed a session focused on establishing Kerala as a hub for deep tech.

She emphasised that Kerala's strategic global partnerships and innovative orientation have laid a strong foundation for advancements in the deep-tech sector, the release said.

"The state is dedicated to formulating innovative policies for sustainable growth and attracting investments," she said.

"By participating in the WEF, Kerala has been able to showcase its potential in deep tech innovation, gain global recognition, and foster collaboration," the Chief Secretary said.

Sai Prasad, Executive Director of Bharat Biotech, commended the state's commitment to research-based innovation and noted that using innovative technology to tackle challenges reflects its visionary mindset, the release said.

Riseberg Ventures Founding Partner Ankit Anand, Summit Capital General Partner Iris Duan, and Technosurge Industries Director Keshav Daga also participated in the discussion moderated by Sabine Kapasi, Global Strategy Lead, UNDAC, it said.

During a panel discussion on e-governance, Kerala's Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), A Jayathilak, emphasised the importance of implementing security measures against misinformation, especially as administrative and service delivery processes are now entirely digital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Secretary Amit Singh, DPIIT Joint Secretary Gurneet Tej and Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer of HCL Software, which hosted this panel discussion, also participated.

"Kerala has set a strong example by becoming the first digital state in the country," Jayathilak noted.

He highlighted that Kerala became the first e-literate state in India through the government's proactive initiatives, the release said.

APM Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, spoke at a panel discussion titled 'Kerala's Biotech and Pharma Revolution: Shaping Global Healthcare Innovation.'

He said that Kerala is emerging as a global biotech and pharmaceutical sector hub.

He also mentioned that the state is set to lead in transforming healthcare solutions by collaborating with industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators.

