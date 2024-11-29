Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) The Nawsad Siddique-led Indian Secular Front (ISF) demonstrated outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Friday, protesting the alleged atrocities on minority Hindus in the neighbouring country.

ISF leaders also submitted a deputation at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in this regard.

"We are witnessing the torture of minorities in Bangladesh through the media. We want the interim government there to act immediately. We have submitted a deputation regarding this," an ISF activist said.

ISF activists were stopped at the gate of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission by police. Later, four leaders were allowed to go inside to submit the deputation, while others sat on a demonstration outside.

Siddique is a member of the West Bengal assembly, representing the Bhangore seat. His party emerged as a significant player in the minority-dominated areas of the state over the last few years.

