New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is set to celebrate its centenary on December 21, with the grand event will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

The landmark occasion will be attended by Murlidhar Mohol, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation; Prof Saugata Roy, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha); Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation; Vipin Kumar, Chairman, Airports Authority of India and other respected dignitaries, the Airport Authority of India stated in a release.

The celebration will reflect on the rich legacy of the airport while showcasing its pivotal role in shaping the future of Indian aviation.

According to the release, a budget-friendly cafe named "UDAN Yatri Cafe" will also be launched at the NSCBI Airport, Kolkata as a pilot project supporting the transformative initiatives by MoCA and AAI.

The cafe will offer a curated menu with affordable pricing, ensuring that passengers have access to quality food at a cost-effective rate, enhancing their travel experience.

A series of initiatives have also been planned including the release of a commemorative stamp and coin to honour the 100 years of Kolkata Airport along with the launch of a coffee table book showcasing India's cultural heritage reflected in modern airport architecture.

Spreading across an area of 1566.3 acres of land and a built-up area of 2,30,000 Sqm, NSCBI Airport is equipped to serve 26 million passengers annually and caters to around 49 domestic and 15 International destinations.

In the vibrant heart of Kolkata, where tradition meets innovation, stands the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI Airport)--a gateway that has shaped India's aviation journey for a hundred years and is also an enduring symbol of resilience, progress, and connectivity.

Established in 1924 as Dum Dum Airport, Kolkata Airport pioneered Indian aviation by hosting the Bengal Flying Club (1929), becoming one of the first jet service hub (1964) and opening its first dedicated airline cargo terminal in 1975.

It was renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in 1995 and its New Integrated Terminal which was inaugurated in 2013 blends heritage with innovation, cementing its status as the gateway to East and Northeast India.

The Airport also drives economic growth, supporting businesses through robust air-freight services including a state-of-the-art cargo terminal that connects eastern India into the world.

As AAI's Kolkata Airport celebrates 100 years of its service to the nation, it stands as a glittering monument to the city of joy. From its humble origins to its place among the world's great aviation hubs, Kolkata Airport has been a bridge between people, cultures, and nations. (ANI)

