Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) Bengaluru-based lab-grown diamond label 'Kultivate Karats' has opened its large-format jewellery outlet in the tricity.

The store was inaugurated by actress and Bigg Boss Season 14 winner Rubina Dilaik on Sunday. Rubina also took a tour of the outlet and tried some exquisite jewellery items made up from lab-grown diamonds.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: 6-Month-Old Foetus Stuck in Toilet Pipe Recovered in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.

Kubix Jewels LLP, the owner of 'Kultivate Karats', has opened the tricity outlet in a joint venture (JV) with Deepak Gupta, a jewellery industry entrepreneur from Chandigarh.

Sampath Jain, Co-founder of Kubix Jewels, Bangalore said, "The store is set to cater to the rising demand for lab-grown, eco-friendly diamonds, providing consumers with access to high-quality jewellery at affordable prices.".

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: College Student with Mental Health Issues Allegedly Raped by 10 Men Over 10 Months; 2, Including Minor, Arrested.

During the event, lab-grown diamond industry experts also held an awareness session on this genre of diamonds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)