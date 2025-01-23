Hamirpur (HP), Jan 23 (PTI) A leopard was found dead in a well in a village here on Thursday, officials said.

The cause of the death was not known immediately.

Also Read | Pre-Term Delivery Rush: Indian Couples in US Urgently Schedule C-Sections To Secure Citizenship for Newborns Before Birthright Citizenship Deadline, Say Reports.

Construction work is going on at the house of Satish Kumar in Bhadthu village in gram panchayat Kakkar. In the afternoon, he went towards the well to install a water pump and found the leopard's carcass inside and informed others, the officials said.

Pradhans of Kakkar and Bhukkad panchayats Vinod Kumar and Kishore Chand, respectively, reached the spot and informed forest department guards about the incident. Forest guards Shubham Sharma and Yograj took out the carcass from the well, they said.

Also Read | Pune Fire: 5 Shanties Destroyed in Massive Blaze at Labour Camp in Pimpri Chinchwad, Loss of INR 10 Lakh Cash and Jewellery Reported (Watch Video).

The leopard will be cremated after post-mortem. The cause of the death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report comes, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)