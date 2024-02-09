Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday organised a farewell function for Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who is set to become Army Vice Chief next week.

The function was hosted by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain.

DGP RR Swain expressed his gratitude to Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi for his cooperation and support during his tenure in Jammu and Kashmir and described him not only as a professional soldier par excellence but also as a human being one could connect with, communicate with, share thoughts with, and draw inspiration from.

Discussing the strong bond of trust and support that Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi had cultivated with the Jammu and Kashmir Police during his posting in the region, RR Swain said that the "outgoing General will be missed".

On the occasion, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who is currently the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, said that there is a special relationship between the police and army, with unwavering trust between the two organisations.

"When you have 'trust,' then every issue gets settled. Because of cooperation between the two, there has been huge success in operations against the terrorists. I had the opportunity to work with various police forces across the country and this synergy between the J-K Police and the army is unparalleled," he said.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as the new Army Vice Chief as of February 15. He would be replacing Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, who would be his successor at the Northern Army Command in Udhampur. (ANI)

