Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a program organised in Bhopal on Saturday and distributed e-cycles to orthopaedic 'divyangs' on the occasion.

The program was organised in the auditorium of the Directorate of Social Justice Department in the state capital in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on the initiative of Samdarshi Capacity Development and Research Board 'Saksham', stated an official release.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Benefits To Stop for 'Ineligible' Women, Maharashtra Government To Scrutinise List of Beneficiaries To Ensure Cash Payments Only To Eligible People.

Addressing the program, CM Yadav, "The service and welfare of divyangs is a matter of inner joy. The experience and feeling of serving them is divine. To develop harmony with the divyangs, it is necessary to remove the ignorance prevailing in the society towards them. Every divyangs has some talent or the other, by identifying and enhancing it, their energy can be utilized for the benefit of society."

The Chief Minister also highlighted that as a result of the sensitivity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the word Viklang was changed to a more respectful Divyang. People facing disability are true heroes who accept challenges. It is the responsibility of the society to accept and respect their ability.

Also Read | Dumka Road Accident: 4 Returning From Picnic at Masanjore Dam Die in Head-On Collision Between Autorickshaw and Truck in Jharkhand.

On the occasion of World Braille Day (January 4), CM Yadav also remembered Louis Braille, who developed the Braille script, and paid floral tributes to him.

Additionally, the chief minister released a book developed in Braille script on the schemes and programmes run by the Social Welfare and Disabled Empowerment Department and also honoured social workers with 'shawls', 'shriphal' and certificates.

"The Braille script is a great gift for the visually impaired. Also, Braille script is used by the armies of many countries for exchanging messages at night," the CM said.

Furthermore, CM Yadav praised the e-cycles being distributed on this occasion and said that these cycles could be used as wheelchairs at home and as tricycles for commuting outside the house. Even after being divyangs, people made significant contributions in various fields by using their ability and capacity, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)