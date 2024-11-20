Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the transfer of the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In June, 67 people died and more than 150 were hospitalised in Tamil Nadu's Kallacurichi allegedly after consuming spurious liquor. The case was earlier being investigated by the Crime Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

According to reports, the cause of death was due to ethanol being mixed with the liquor.

Advocate Bala, who had filed the case in court, said, "Today, the Madras High Court has given directions that the further investigation be conducted by the CBI. We filed the case because 67 persons died after consuming illicit liquor. This is very shocking for Tamil Nadu, and the entire public is deeply upset. Therefore, a detailed inquiry was conducted and today, the court has directed the state government CB-CID to hand over the case to the CBI. We feel that this judgement will ensure that the real culprits are brought to justice."

The advocate further alleged that the supplier of spurious liquor, Kannakutty, was protected by the ruling DMK party.

"The person, Kannakutty (alias Govindaraj), who has sixty-eight cases against him, was protected and safeguarded by the ruling party. This allegation was made on a public platform and we have during the course of argument," the advocate claimed.

Kannakutty and six others were arrested by the police in connection with the case.

The AIADMK and other parties had earlier demanded that the case be transferred to the CBI. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Edappadi Palaniswami, and other leaders staging a hunger strike, seeking justice for the victims and calling for the case to be handed over to the CBI inquiry.

Responding to the demands, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and assured financial assistance for the education of victims' children. The police conducted multiple raids in Kallakurichi, seizing and disposing of more than 250 litres of illicit liquor. (ANI)

