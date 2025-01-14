Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): As the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj enters its second day on Tuesday saw a grand spectacle of Akharas taking part in the revered 'Amrit Snan', Chidanand Saraswati, the spiritual head of the Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan Ashram called for 'reunification' of India and Pakistan citing grandeur of mela.

Saraswati without mentioning Pakistan said that people who got separated must be regretting it today citing the grandeur of Maha Kumbh that 15 million people took a bath at a place within 12 hours.

"The occasion is of Maha Kumbh and Makar Sankranti, I feel it's an Amrit vela and Amrit Snan. Even the Gods yearn for this nectar, they used to feel that we would also have taken birth in India so we were also taking bath today. People sitting across the border also wondered why we get separated, and what kind of people they are that in a span of 12 hours 15 million took a bath.

"I think it's not too late yet and with this Kumbh, this should happen that barrier gets broken and our Bharat turns into an Akhand Bharat...I wish everyone on the occasion Makar Sankranti and urge everyone to come here"

Notably, 13.8 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam here till 10.30 am on Tuesday during the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025. On the day first of Maha Kumbh around 16 million people had taken the holy dip.

Earlier, urging people to go back with the resolution to conserve rivers and plant trees Saraswati said, "The happiness I have seen on the faces of people who took holy dip on Paush Poornima today was incredible. Paush Purnima should be dedicated to conserving our rivers and environment. PM Modi has also said 'Ek Ped Maa ke naam'. One must go back with the resolution to conserve rivers and plant trees."

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 450 million devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. (ANI)

