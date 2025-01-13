Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday praised the beginning of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, calling it a proud symbol of India's spiritual and cultural heritage, embodying the essence of "unity in diversity."

"The world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, Mahakumbh 2025, commenced on Monday in the sacred city of Prayagraj. On this auspicious occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended a warm welcome to devotees, saints, mahatmas, kalpvasis, and visitors, wishing them well for the first holy dip of Mahakumbh," as per an official release.

Highlighting the event's significance, the Chief Minister described Mahakumbh as a proud symbol of India's spiritual and cultural heritage, embodying the essence of "unity in diversity."

He expressed his hope that the wishes of all those seeking spiritual fulfilment through meditation and bathing in the sacred waters of the Ganga would be realized.

He further said, "Mahakumbh is not just a religious gathering but a testament to the global prestige of Sanatan culture and traditions."

The Chief Minister assured that comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure the event is divine and grand. Special focus has been placed on cleanliness, security, healthcare, traffic management, and accommodation facilities.

"Join us in celebrating the glorious tradition of Sanatan culture at Maha Kumbh 2025," the Chief Minister urged. "May the grace of Maa Ganga bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your lives."

The Maha Kumbh 2025, the largest human gathering in the world, began on Monday with 40 lakh devotees already taking a holy dip in the Sangam by 8:00 AM, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. Devotees have gathered from around the world to bathe at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The first major Shahi Snan, or Amrit Snan, will take place on Tuesday during Makar Sankranti. (ANI)

